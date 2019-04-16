No deficit spending for tax cuts - BoI

Rome, April 16 - There should be no deficit spending to fund tax cuts in next year's budget, the Bank of Italy said Tuesday. Reporting to parliament on the DEF economic blueprint, BoI chief economist Eugenio Gaiotti welcomed the government's decision to review tax expenditures. Overall, he said the BoI agreed with the DEF's general picture of the economy. He said "it is subject to considerable risks, that may come from a worsening of the global context and from a more accentuated deterioration of business confidence". Gaiotti added that it will take "considerable financial cover" to reach the government's policy targets including deactivating a VAT 'safeguard clause', investments, tax cuts and debt reduction.