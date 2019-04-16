Antitrust opens Amazon probe for abuse of position

Rome, April 16 - Italy's antitrust authority on Tuesday opened a probe into Amazon for possible abuse of a dominant position. Amazon may have forced third-party sellers to rely on its logistics services, the authority said. The authority therefore said it had opened probes against five Amazon companies: Amazon Services Europe S.r.l., Amazon Europe Core S.r.l., Amazon EU S.r.l., Amazon Italia Services S.r.l. and Amazon Italia Logistica S.r.l.. The probes are aimed at seeing if the companies violated their dominant position and breached article 102 of the EU's fair trading act.