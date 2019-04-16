Spread will weigh 0.7% on GDP if stays high says BoI

Rome, April 16 - The Italo-German bond-yield spread will weigh 0.7% on GDP if it stays at its current high levels for the next three years, the Bank of Italy warned on Tuesday. BoI chief economist Eugenio Gaiotti, briefing parliament on the government's DEF economic blueprint, said the high spread would "cut growth by 0.1 percentage points in a year and 0.7% in three years". "The elevated spread will continue to have a negative effect, and a growing one, on the years after 2019," he said. He complained that the government had not supplied information on alternatives to hiking VAT in the so-called financial 'safeguard clauses'.