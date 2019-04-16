No deficit spending for tax cuts, spread will weigh says BoI

Rome, April 16 - There should be no deficit spending to fund tax cuts in next year's budget, the Bank of Italy said Tuesday. Reporting to parliament on the DEF economic blueprint, BoI chief economist Eugenio Gaiotti welcomed the government's decision to review tax expenditures. Overall, he said the BoI agreed with the DEF's general picture of the economy. He said "it is subject to considerable risks, that may come from a worsening of the global context and from a more accentuated deterioration of business confidence". Gaiotti added that it will take "considerable financial cover" to reach the government's policy targets including deactivating a VAT 'safeguard clause', investments, tax cuts and debt reduction. Without VAT hikes, he said, the budget deficit will be 3.4% next year, 3.3% in 2021 and 3% in 2022. The Italo-German bond-yield spread will weigh 0.7% on GDP if it stays at its current high levels for the next three years, the central bank warned. BoI chief economist Eugenio Gaiotti, briefing parliament on the government's DEF economic blueprint, said the high spread would "cut growth by 0.1 percentage points in a year and 0.7% in three years". "The elevated spread will continue to have a negative effect, and a growing one, on the years after 2019," he said. He complained that the government had not supplied information on alternatives to hiking VAT in the so-called financial 'safeguard clauses'. The parliamentary budget office (UPB), meanwhile, said the DEF programme was "valid" but the "macro-economic scenario remains conditioned by strong risks, prevalently oriented on lowering conditions, which prompt caution in forecasts".