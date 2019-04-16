Ministry issues directive on terrorists from Libya

No deficit spending for tax cuts, spread will weigh says BoI
Rome
16 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 16 - The interior ministry on Tuesday issued a directive aimed at dealing with terrorists possibly arriving from wartorn Libya. "Hundreds of Islamic terrorists could arrive in Italy taking advantage of the chaos in Libya," it said. "It is no accident that France has officially asked to extend the closure of its borders with Italy for another six months for a national emergency linked to terrorism". "The interior ministry is responding with a directive".
