Woman stabbed to death near Cosenza

Cosenza, April 16 - A woman was stabbed to death near Cosenza in Calabria on Tuesday and her husband is missing, police said. The woman, aged around 40, was found in a pool of blood in her home in Cassano allo Jonio. She lived in the central flat with her husband, police said. The man is missing and police are looking for him. The murder probably took place in the early hours of the morning, police said.