Martedì 16 Aprile 2019 | 12:27

Rome
No deficit spending for tax cuts, spread will weigh says BoI

Rome
Antitrust opens Amazon probe for abuse of position

Rome
Ministry issues directive on terrorists from Libya

Rome
Spread will weigh 0.7% on GDP if stays high says BoI

Rome
No deficit spending for tax cuts - BoI

Rome
Italy offers help in rebuilding Notre-Dame

Cosenza
Woman stabbed to death near Cosenza

Rome
Art cops recover Roman statue stolen from Benigni

Vatican City
Pope praying for Notre-Dame

Rome
0.2% growth likely says ISTAT

Palermo
2 cops arrested for tipping off Messina Denaro

Un gol per chiedere scusa a tuttiEcco il regalo di Simeri ai tifosi

Ecco il regalo di Simeri ai tifosi

 

TarantoL'annuncio
A Taranto sorgerà il primo parco eolico del Mediterraneo

BrindisiA Brindisi
Ruba farmaci da reparti, licenziato dipendente Sanitaservice

BatNel nordbarese
Droga e armi da guerra in casa: arrestati padre e figlio a Trani

MateraSettore immobiliare
Matera, impossibile trovare case in affitto

LecceAll'Università del Salento
Da Lampedusa alla laurea: storia di Sajjad, neoingegnere

BariNel Barese
Polignano a Mare, lieto evento al circo Orfei: nasce un baby cammello

FoggiaI fatti il 17 marzo
Far west dopo lite in strada a San Nicandro Garganico: in cella 31enne

PotenzaNeo governatore
Regione Basilicata, arriva l'insediamento di Bari

Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

Checco, dopo l'Africa il set di «Tolo tolo» si sposta a Gravina

Trinitapoli, ammazzato sotto casa un boss ergastolano

Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici

Parigi, Notre Dame come il Petruzzelli: la distruzione sotto gli occhi del mondo

Ucciso maresciallo dei Carabinieri nel Foggiano

Parigi, Notre Dame come il Petruzzelli: la distruzione sotto gli occhi del mondo

Sconnessi per qualche ora, subito in crisi d'astinenza

Europee: indagata a Brindisi capolista M5S per il Nord Ovest Mariangela Danzì

Grandine su vigne e ulivi, Coldiretti: «Puglia ko, perso un anno di lavoro»

Polignano a Mare, lieto evento al circo Orfei: nasce un baby cammello

Cosenza

Woman stabbed to death near Cosenza

Husband missing

Cosenza, April 16 - A woman was stabbed to death near Cosenza in Calabria on Tuesday and her husband is missing, police said. The woman, aged around 40, was found in a pool of blood in her home in Cassano allo Jonio. She lived in the central flat with her husband, police said. The man is missing and police are looking for him. The murder probably took place in the early hours of the morning, police said.

