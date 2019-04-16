Italy offers help in rebuilding Notre-Dame

Rome, April 16 - Italy has offered help in the repair and reconstruction of the fire-ravaged cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris based on its experiences with Venice's Fenice opera house, the Holy Shroud chapel in Turin and Bari's Petruzzelli theatre, Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli said. Bonisoli said he had contacted his French opposite number Franck Riester offering the "excellent" services of culture ministry experts and restorers. "This is high-quality staff that gained great experience after the fires at the Fenice in Venice, the chapel of the Shroud and the Petruzzelli opera house," said Bonisoli. "The Cathedral of Notre-Dame is a symbol of France and also patrimony of humanity".