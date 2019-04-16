Pope praying for Notre-Dame

Vatican City, April 16 - Pope Francis is praying for Notre-Dame, devastated by fire, the Vatican said Tuesday. "The pope is close to France, he is praying for French Catholics and for the Parisian population under shock for the terrible fire that has devastated the cathedral of Notre-Dame," it said. "He is assuring his prayers for all those who are trying to cope with this dramatic situation", said the head of the Vatican press office, Alessandro Gisotti. Italy has offered help in repair and reconstruction based on its experiences with Venice's Fenice opera house, the Holy Shroud chapel in Turin and Bari's Petruzzelli theatre.