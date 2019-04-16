0.2% growth likely says ISTAT

Rome, April 16 - Italy is "likely" to see 0.2% growth this year, ISTAT said Tuesday. Reporting to parliament on the government's DEF economic blueprint, it said economic indicators pointed to the government meeting the DEF target of 0.2% growth in 2019. This was "despite "considerable uncertainties", it said. But a recovery in industrial output in the first quarter of the year boded well, it said. On the government's upcoming growth decree, ISTAT said the measure would lead to a 2.2% drop in companies' taxes. It said the most benefits would be seen by medium-sized forms and multinationals.