Palermo
2 cops arrested for tipping off Messina Denaro

Rome
Closed ports policy shd end if migrant surge -Toninelli

Reggio Calabria
3 men, 20, arrested for raping woman, 18

Naples
Young migrant gives birth in bar

Rome
Italy, France shd agree on Libya - Tajani

Brindisi
M5S ticket head Danzì probed in Brindisi

Rome
Salvini ups attack on Raggi

Rome
800,000 migrants set to invade Italy from Libya -Sarraj

Rome
Immediate Libya ceasefire, LNA force withdrawal - Conte

Rome
Citibank wins Parmalat case

Rome
800,000 migrants set to invade Italy from Libya -Sarraj

IL PERSONAGGIO
Un gol per chiedere scusa a tuttiEcco il regalo di Simeri ai tifosi

Un gol per chiedere scusa a tutti
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatNel nordbarese
Droga e armi da guerra in casa: arrestati padre e figlio a Trani

MateraSettore immobiliare
Matera, impossibile trovare case in affitto

TarantoIl concorso
Jovanotti a luglio sposerà una coppia di tarantini

LecceAll'Università del Salento
Da Lampedusa alla laurea: storia di Sajjad, neoingegnere

BariNel Barese
Polignano a Mare, lieto evento al circo Orfei: nasce un baby cammello

FoggiaI fatti il 17 marzo
Far west dopo lite in strada a San Nicandro Garganico: in cella 31enne

PotenzaNeo governatore
Regione Basilicata, arriva l'insediamento di Bari

BrindisiVerso le elezioni
Europee: indagata a Brindisi capolista M5S per il Nord Ovest Mariangela Danzì

Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

Checco, dopo l'Africa il set di «Tolo tolo» si sposta a Gravina

Trinitapoli, ammazzato sotto casa un boss ergastolano

Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici

Parigi, Notre Dame come il Petruzzelli: la distruzione sotto gli occhi del mondo

Ucciso maresciallo dei Carabinieri nel Foggiano

Carabiniere ucciso: la dinamica e le reazioni dei familiari. Operato il militare ferito

Parigi, Notre Dame come il Petruzzelli: la distruzione sotto gli occhi del mondo

Sconnessi per qualche ora, subito in crisi d'astinenza

Europee: indagata a Brindisi capolista M5S per il Nord Ovest Mariangela Danzì

Grandine su vigne e ulivi, Coldiretti: «Puglia ko, perso un anno di lavoro»

Il Medimex batte la pioggia: 25mila presenze per la Spring Edition, 1mln di contatti Facebook

Palermo

2 cops arrested for tipping off Messina Denaro

Allegedly passed information about probes

Palermo, April 16 - Two Carabinieri policemen were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of tipping off fugitive Cosa Nostra kingpin Matteo Messina Denaro about investigations against him, judicial sources said. Lieutenant Colonel Marco Zappalà, a Carabiniere serving at the anti-mafia office in Caltanissetta, and Giuseppe Barcellona, a Carabiniere at Castelvetrano, were arrested on suspicion of favouring the mafia and illegally accessing computer systems. Police said the pair allegedly passed on information about investigations into Messina Denaro. The former mayor of Castelvetrano, Antonio Vaccarino, was also detained. Messina Denaro, the most wanted Mafia fugitive, is believed to be hiding in the Trapani area.

