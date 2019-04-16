2 cops arrested for tipping off Messina Denaro

Palermo, April 16 - Two Carabinieri policemen were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of tipping off fugitive Cosa Nostra kingpin Matteo Messina Denaro about investigations against him, judicial sources said. Lieutenant Colonel Marco Zappalà, a Carabiniere serving at the anti-mafia office in Caltanissetta, and Giuseppe Barcellona, a Carabiniere at Castelvetrano, were arrested on suspicion of favouring the mafia and illegally accessing computer systems. Police said the pair allegedly passed on information about investigations into Messina Denaro. The former mayor of Castelvetrano, Antonio Vaccarino, was also detained. Messina Denaro, the most wanted Mafia fugitive, is believed to be hiding in the Trapani area.