3 men, 20, arrested for raping woman, 18

Reggio Calabria, April 16 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested three 20-year-old men on suspicion of gang raping an 18-year-old woman near Reggio Calabria. The alleged sexual violence took place on the night of San Lorenzo, police said, when the three took advantage of the woman's drunkenness. The trio allegedly brought the woman out of a discotheque and took turns to rape her on the beach. Italy has seen a wave of violence, including rape, against women.