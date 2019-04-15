Young migrant gives birth in bar
Naples
15 Aprile 2019
Naples, April 15 - A young migrant gave birth in a bar in Naples on Monday. She gave birth in a bar in Piazza Garibaldi after she went into labour near the central train station and was helped out by police who stopped an ambulance. The ambulance later took the mother and child, who are in good health, to the Loreto Mare Hospital.
