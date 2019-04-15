Italy, France shd agree on Libya - Tajani

Rome, April 15 - Italy and France should put their differences on Libya behind them, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Monday. "The appeal I launch it Italy and France is to end the time of tug-of-war and arrive at a solution to stabilise Libya," he said on Italian radio. "Going on like this there will only be more dead and migrants fleeing and arriving on our chores. We must intervene at once. "The duty of the Union is to put the French and Italians together to find an accord. The French have made mistakes but Italy has a too weak presence to be incisive".