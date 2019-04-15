Citibank wins Parmalat case

Young migrant gives birth in bar
Rome
15 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 15 - Parmalat on Monday lost a $431-million case against Citibank as the supreme Court of Cassation upheld a 2008 ruling by the Superior Court of New Jersey. The court rejected an appeal by Parmalat against a 2014 Bologna appeals court sentence ordering the dairy group to compensate the bank. The former dairy giant crashed in Europe's largest-ever fraudulent bankruptcy in 2003.
