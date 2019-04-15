Immediate Libya ceasefire, LNA force withdrawal - Conte

Rome, April 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire in Libya and the withdrawal of the LNA forces after talks with Qatari Deputy Premier Mohammed al Thani. "I reiterated (to him) our strong concern for this military drift" in the north African country where the LNA forces loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar are attacking forces loyal to the UN-backed government in Tripoli, said the Italian premier. Conte said those who had thought arms might be a "solution" had been given the lie by events. He aid "political dialogue once more proves to be the only sustainable option". Conte urged all sides to avert a "devastating" humanitarian crisis for the sake of Italy, the EU and the Libyan people. Referring to tensions between government partners the League and the 5-Star Movement, he said "now is not the time to split or to trust to argument, but to work concretely for a solution".