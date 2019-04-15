Salvini ups attack on Raggi

Rome, April 15 - League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday upped his weekend attacks on Rome's 5-Star Movement (M5S) mayor Virginia Maggi over the alleged mismanagement of the capital's trash, transport and other woes. "Today I would not urge people to vote for the M5S as I did five years ago," Salvini said. He said "the change promised by the M5S does not seem much different form the past". The League is the M5S's partner in national government. As well as for rubbish and transport, Raggi has come under fire for a string of appointments scandals. Deputy Premier and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said "the League pulls out Rome when it is in difficulty".