26 mn Italian and foreign tourists at Easter, May Day

800,000 migrants set to invade Italy from Libya -Sarraj
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, sorteggio per portare statua S.Nicola: si presenta un solo peschereccio
Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici
Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici
Rome
15 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 15 - Some 26 million Italian and foreign tourists will enjoy Easter and May Day in Italy, the CNA tourist group said Monday. It said there would a turnover of 6.3 billion euros, boosted by art and religious rites.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su