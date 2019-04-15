Giro: 2020 edition to start from Budapest

800,000 migrants set to invade Italy from Libya -Sarraj
Rome
15 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 15 - The 2020 edition of the Giro d'Italia will start in Budapest, organisers said Monday. There will be another two Hungarian stages, they said. The Giro is the second biggest of cycling's grand tours after the Tour de France.
