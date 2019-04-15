Haftar has betrayed, thanks for support Italy - Sarraj

Rome, April 15 - Eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar has "betrayed Libya and the international community" with his offensive on the UN-backed government in Tripoli, Premier Fayez al-Sarraj said Monday. "We need Rome and the EU to be united and firm in blocking Haftar's war of aggression," he told journalists. "I thank Italy for keeping its embassy open, for keeping the Misrata field camp and for the political support that the Conte government is offering us. "We are faced with an aggression that might spread its cancer in all the Mediterranean".