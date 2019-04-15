Carabiniere hit by three shots, one in aorta
Foggia
15 Aprile 2019
Foggia, April 15 - Three pistol shots hit Carabiniere Warrant Officer Vincenzo Di Gennaro in the chest, arm and abdomen killing him Saturday night near Foggia, an autopsy said Monday. The lethal one ruptured his aorta, doctors said. He died very quickly, they said. A man emptied his gun against Di Gennaro.
