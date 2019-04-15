'Contest' to stop Umbria healthcare probe - prosecutor

Rome, April 15 - Perugia prosecutor Luigi De Ficchy said Monday that there had been a "contest to get the probe discovered" into alleged manipulation of state competitions for hiring at the Perugia hospital. The prosecutor said that the investigation had to be "halted" when hospital director Emilio Duca's office was found to be bugged after he employed specialists to inspect it. The Umbria chief of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Gianpiero Bocci, and regional health councillor Luca Barberini were placed under house arrest Friday as part of the probe, as were Duca and the administrative director. Police earlier Friday searched the offices of PD Umbria Governor Catiuscia Marini, former interior undersecretary Bocci, and Barberini in the health graft probe, judicial sources said. Judicial sources said the probe was into about 10 competitive hiring exams for the hiring of about 30 doctors, nurses and auxiliary staff at the Perugia hospital. photo: Barberini (L) and Bocci