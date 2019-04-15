Salvini probed for kidnapping migrants

Carabiniere hit by three shots, one in aorta
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, sorteggio per portare statua S.Nicola: si presenta un solo peschereccio
Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici
Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici
Milan
15 Aprile 2019
Milan, April 15 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is under investigation for kidnapping migrants, Salvini said Monday. He said he is being probed for allegedly abducting migrants allegedly held on a ship stopped from landing in Siracusa from January 24 to 30 this year. Salvini said the prosecutor in the case, Carmelo Zuccaro, had filed to dismiss the case at the same time as he had submitted the charges. Earlier this year the Senate voted not to lift Salvini's parliamentary immunity to face charges in another migrant kidnapping case.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su