Elba left without power after underwater cable cut

Elba
15 Aprile 2019
Elba, April 15 - The island of Elba was left without electrical power after an underwater cable was cut by mistake in the port of Piombino, Tuscany, on Monday. The Terna cable was cut during work in the port, local sources said. Mobile phones were also KO'd by the outage. Elba is a popular tourist island.
