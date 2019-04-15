Soccer: Quagliarella third in Golden Boot standings

Carabiniere hit by three shots, one in aorta
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici
Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici
Rome
15 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 15 - Sampdoria and Italy veteran Fabio Quagliarella is third in the Golden Boot standings with 44 goals behind Leo Messi with 66 and Kylian Mbappé with 54. Robert Lewandoski is fourth on 42 along with Krzysztof Piątek. Cristiano Ronaldo is 10th on 38.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su