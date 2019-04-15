Lunedì 15 Aprile 2019 | 15:43

Foggia
Carabiniere hit by three shots, one in aorta

Rome
Haftar has betrayed, thanks for support Italy - Sarraj

Rome
'Contest' to stop Umbria healthcare probe - prosecutor

Milan
Salvini probed for kidnapping migrants,Libya surge seen

Rome
Salvini ups attack on Raggi

Elba
Elba left without power after underwater cable cut

Milan
Salvini probed for kidnapping migrants

Rome
Soccer: Quagliarella third in Golden Boot standings

Rome
Govt won't renew Radio Radicale contract

Rome
Libya talks in Rome

Rome
EU OKs copyright reform, Italy votes against

Un gol per chiedere scusa a tuttiEcco il regalo di Simeri ai tifosi

Un gol per chiedere scusa a tutti
BariFesteggiamenti a rischio
Bari, un solo peschereccio al sorteggio per portare statua di San Nicola. Priore: «Forse non verrà imbarcata»

FoggiaL'autopsia
Cagnano Varano: carabiniere ucciso, colpo fatale all'aortaDomani i funerali a S.Severo

MateraL'iniziativa
A Matera fino al 17 aprile le Olimpiadi di Astronomia

TarantoA Palagiano (Ta)
Minaccia genitori per ottenere soldi per droga, arrestato

LecceNel leccese
Botte all'anziano zio disabile di cui era tutore: arrestato 63enne a Surbo

BrindisiPerquisita dai cc
Va a trovare fidanzato in carcere e gli porta droga: denunciata nel Brindisino

PotenzaIl punto
Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

BatIl punto
Corato e Barletta: il decoro della bandiera è un optional

Ucciso maresciallo dei Carabinieri nel Foggiano

Carabiniere ucciso: la dinamica e le reazioni dei familiari. Operato il militare ferito

Surano imbiancata ad Aprile: sembra neve ma è grandine

Checco, dopo l'Africa il set di «Tolo tolo» si sposta a Gravina

Trinitapoli, ammazzato sotto casa un boss ergastolano

Ugento, sequestro e multa ad ambulante, invalido e senza lavoro

Checco, dopo l'Africa il set di «Tolo tolo» si sposta a Gravina

Trinitapoli, ammazzato sotto casa un boss ergastolano

Grandine su vigne e ulivi, Coldiretti: «Puglia ko, perso un anno di lavoro»

Cagnano Varano, migliaia di fiaccole per dire no alla violenza

Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

Milan

Salvini probed for kidnapping migrants

I'm in charge of border control tells Di Maio

Milan, April 15 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is under investigation for kidnapping migrants, Salvini himself said Monday. He said he is being probed for allegedly abducting migrants allegedly held on a ship stopped from landing in Siracusa from January 24 to 30 this year. Salvini said the prosecutor in the case, Carmelo Zuccaro, had filed to dismiss the case at the same time as he had submitted the charges. Earlier this year the Senate voted not to lift Salvini's parliamentary immunity to face charges in another alleged migrant kidnapping case. Salvini took the opportunity Monday to respond to fellow Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio who on Sunday said Italy's blockade of ports to NGO migrant rescue ships was "only temporary", sources said. Salvini said "I take the opportunity to reply to the minister: for me the ports will remain closed", reiterating his long-held stance. He said "I respect the work of the colleague Di Maio who is dealing with jobs, but on the issues of the control of borders and organised crime it's me who decides. "If minister Di Maio or (Defence Minister Elisabetta) Trenta think differently they should say so in cabinet and we'll have a frank discussion. "With me the ports will remain unavailably closed and sealed to the traffickers in human beings". At the weekend Di Maio and Trenta both warned of the prospect of a surge in migrants leaving Libya because of the conflict there. Trenta had said that "with the war in Libya, migrants become refugees". Trenta on Monday offered to explain international law that means that "those fleeing Libya today are refugees" to the League and far-right movements who have criticised her. "I see that today the League and some far-right movements have attacked your truly," she said. "I can invite them all to me, to the ministry, so I can explain to them a bit of international law and so they can perhaps understand what their aggressive tomes on Libya can produce," she said.

