Govt won't renew Radio Radicale contract
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Carabiniere ucciso: oggi l'autopsia, domani funerali a S.Severo con ministro Trenta. Operato il militare ferito FT
Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici
Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici
Rome
15 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 15 - The government said Monday it would not renew Radio Radicale's contract to cover parliamentary discussions and other political stories. Media undersecretary Vito Crimi said the historic Radical Party broadcaster had provided a service for 25 years without having to go through any competitive tender or any "evaluation of the actual value of that service".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su