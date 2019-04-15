Lunedì 15 Aprile 2019 | 13:46

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Govt won't renew Radio Radicale contract

Govt won't renew Radio Radicale contract

 
Rome
Libya talks in Rome

Libya talks in Rome

 
Rome
EU OKs copyright reform, Italy votes against

EU OKs copyright reform, Italy votes against

 
Milan
Salvini probed for kidnapping migrants

Salvini probed for kidnapping migrants

 
Florence
Fire on Air France flight put out in Florence

Fire on Air France flight put out in Florence

 
Milan
Salvini probed for kidnapping migrants

Salvini probed for kidnapping migrants

 
Reggio Emilia
Man shot to death in bar

Man shot to death in bar

 
Rome
F1: Vettel third in China

F1: Vettel third in China

 
Rome
Soccer: Napoli win postpones Juve scudetto

Soccer: Napoli win postpones Juve scudetto

 
Rome
Golf: Woods wins the Masters at 43 in historic comeback

Golf: Woods wins the Masters at 43 in historic comeback

 
Pordenone
Man crushed to death by crane

Man crushed to death by crane

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie D
Bari-Portici, fotoracconto dell'ennesima vittoria in casa

Bari-Portici, fotoracconto dell'ennesima vittoria in casa

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoA Palagiano (Ta)
Minaccia genitori per ottenere soldi per droga, arrestato

Minaccia genitori per ottenere soldi per droga, arrestato

 
LecceNel leccese
Botte all'anziano zio disabile di cui era tutore: arrestato 63enne a Surbo

Botte all'anziano zio disabile di cui era tutore: arrestato 63enne a Surbo

 
BrindisiPerquisita dai cc
Va a trovare fidanzato in carcere e gli porta droga: denunciata nel Brindisino

Va a trovare fidanzato in carcere e gli porta droga: denunciata nel Brindisino

 
PhotoNewsLa protesta
Bitritto: furti di contatori Enel, aziende senza luce da tre giorni

Bitritto: furti di contatori Enel, aziende senza luce da tre giorni

 
PotenzaIl punto
Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

 
FoggiaDopo il Medimex
Arbore al carcere di Foggia canta col coro dei detenuti

Arbore al carcere di Foggia canta col coro dei detenuti

 
MateraLa curiosità
Matera 2019, la Vegetable Orchestra si esibisce suonando le verdure, da melanzane a peperoni cruschi

Matera 2019, la Vegetable Orchestra si esibisce suonando le verdure, da melanzane a peperoni cruschi

 
BatIl punto
Corato e Barletta: il decoro della bandiera è un optional

Corato e Barletta: il decoro della bandiera è un optional

 
Ucciso maresciallo dei Carabinieri nel Foggiano

Carabiniere ucciso: oggi l'autopsia, domani funerali a S.Severo con ministro Trenta. Operato il militare ferito FT

Surano imbiancata ad Aprile: sembra neve ma è grandine

Surano imbiancata ad aprile: sembra neve ma è grandine

Checco, dopo l'Africa il set di «Tolo tolo» si sposta a Gravina

Checco, dopo l'Africa il set di «Tolo tolo» si sposta a Gravina

Trinitapoli, ammazzato sotto casa un boss ergastolano

Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici

Ugento, sequestro e multa ad ambulante, invalido e senza lavoro

Ugento, sequestro e multa ad ambulante, invalido e senza lavoro

Checco, dopo l'Africa il set di «Tolo tolo» si sposta a Gravina

Checco, dopo l'Africa il set di «Tolo tolo» si sposta a Gravina

Trinitapoli, ammazzato sotto casa un boss ergastolano

Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici

Cagnano Varano, migliaia di fiaccole per dire no alla violenza

Cagnano Varano, migliaia di fiaccole per dire no alla violenza

Putignano, furto di farmaci salvavita: un business milionario

Putignano, furto di farmaci salvavita: un business milionario

Xylella: 12 ulivi colpiti nel Brindisino, forse infettati da alberi non sradicati

Xylella: 12 ulivi colpiti nel Brindisino, forse infettati da alberi non sradicati

Rome

EU OKs copyright reform, Italy votes against

EC must implement reform

EU OKs copyright reform, Italy votes against

Rome, April 15 - The European Union on Monday approved copyright reform but Italy voted against. Italy voted against together with Sweden, Finland, Poland, Netherlands and Luxembourg. Slovenia, Estonia and Belgium abstained. Germany filed a protocol urging the European Commission, which must implement the reform, to avoid filters on uploads as well as censorship.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati