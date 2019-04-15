EU OKs copyright reform, Italy votes against

Govt won't renew Radio Radicale contract
Rome
15 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 15 - The European Union on Monday approved copyright reform but Italy voted against. Italy voted against together with Sweden, Finland, Poland, Netherlands and Luxembourg. Slovenia, Estonia and Belgium abstained. Germany filed a protocol urging the European Commission, which must implement the reform, to avoid filters on uploads as well as censorship.
