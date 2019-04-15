Libya talks in Rome

Rome, April 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will meet Qatari Deputy Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to discuss the Libya crisis in Rome Monday. Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi will meanwhile meet Libyan Deputy Premier Ahmed Maitig. Conte said "we must stop this conflict continuing. I will do my utmost to make sure all the Libyan actors work with us for a peaceful solution". The toll from the fighting between forces loyal to eastern strongman General Khalifa Haftar and the UN-backed government in Tripoli rose to 130 dead and 560 injured with 16,000 displaced Monday.