Fire on Air France flight put out in Florence

Florence
15 Aprile 2019
Florence, April 15 - A fire aboard an Air France flight on the runway at Florence airport was put out on Monday. The blaze on the plane's undercarriage was immediately tamed by fire fighters, sources said. No one was hurt. There was no disruption to flights.
