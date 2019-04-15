Salvini probed for kidnapping migrants

Milan, April 15 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is under investigation for kidnapping migrants, Salvini said Monday. He said he is being probed for allegedly abducting migrants allegedly held on a ship stopped from landing in Siracusa from January 24 to 30 this year. Salvini said the prosecutor in the case, Carmelo Zuccaro, had filed to dismiss the case at the same time as he had submitted the charges. Earlier this year the Senate voted not to lift Salvini's parliamentary immunity to face charges in another migrant kidnapping case. Salvini took the opportunity to respond to fellow Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio who on Sunday said Italy's blockade of ports to NGO migrant rescue ships was "occasional". Salvini said "I take the opportunity to reply to the minister: for me the ports will remain closed".