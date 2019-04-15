Lunedì 15 Aprile 2019 | 13:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Govt won't renew Radio Radicale contract

Govt won't renew Radio Radicale contract

 
Rome
Libya talks in Rome

Libya talks in Rome

 
Rome
EU OKs copyright reform, Italy votes against

EU OKs copyright reform, Italy votes against

 
Milan
Salvini probed for kidnapping migrants

Salvini probed for kidnapping migrants

 
Florence
Fire on Air France flight put out in Florence

Fire on Air France flight put out in Florence

 
Milan
Salvini probed for kidnapping migrants

Salvini probed for kidnapping migrants

 
Reggio Emilia
Man shot to death in bar

Man shot to death in bar

 
Rome
F1: Vettel third in China

F1: Vettel third in China

 
Rome
Soccer: Napoli win postpones Juve scudetto

Soccer: Napoli win postpones Juve scudetto

 
Rome
Golf: Woods wins the Masters at 43 in historic comeback

Golf: Woods wins the Masters at 43 in historic comeback

 
Pordenone
Man crushed to death by crane

Man crushed to death by crane

 

Il Biancorosso

LA PARTITA
Bari, non c'è nulla di scontatoil calcio è bello anche per questo

Bari, non c'è nulla di scontato
il calcio è bello anche per questo

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoA Palagiano (Ta)
Minaccia genitori per ottenere soldi per droga, arrestato

Minaccia genitori per ottenere soldi per droga, arrestato

 
LecceNel leccese
Botte all'anziano zio disabile di cui era tutore: arrestato 63enne a Surbo

Botte all'anziano zio disabile di cui era tutore: arrestato 63enne a Surbo

 
BrindisiPerquisita dai cc
Va a trovare fidanzato in carcere e gli porta droga: denunciata nel Brindisino

Va a trovare fidanzato in carcere e gli porta droga: denunciata nel Brindisino

 
PhotoNewsLa protesta
Bitritto: furti di contatori Enel, aziende senza luce da tre giorni

Bitritto: furti di contatori Enel, aziende senza luce da tre giorni

 
PotenzaIl punto
Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

Basilicata, 10 comuni ad alto rischio Radon

 
FoggiaDopo il Medimex
Arbore al carcere di Foggia canta col coro dei detenuti

Arbore al carcere di Foggia canta col coro dei detenuti

 
MateraLa curiosità
Matera 2019, la Vegetable Orchestra si esibisce suonando le verdure, da melanzane a peperoni cruschi

Matera 2019, la Vegetable Orchestra si esibisce suonando le verdure, da melanzane a peperoni cruschi

 
BatIl punto
Corato e Barletta: il decoro della bandiera è un optional

Corato e Barletta: il decoro della bandiera è un optional

 
Ucciso maresciallo dei Carabinieri nel Foggiano

Carabiniere ucciso: oggi l'autopsia, domani funerali a S.Severo con ministro Trenta. Operato il militare ferito FT

Surano imbiancata ad Aprile: sembra neve ma è grandine

Surano imbiancata ad aprile: sembra neve ma è grandine

Checco, dopo l'Africa il set di «Tolo tolo» si sposta a Gravina

Checco, dopo l'Africa il set di «Tolo tolo» si sposta a Gravina

Trinitapoli, ammazzato sotto casa un boss ergastolano

Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici

Ugento, sequestro e multa ad ambulante, invalido e senza lavoro

Ugento, sequestro e multa ad ambulante, invalido e senza lavoro

Checco, dopo l'Africa il set di «Tolo tolo» si sposta a Gravina

Checco, dopo l'Africa il set di «Tolo tolo» si sposta a Gravina

Trinitapoli, ammazzato sotto casa un boss ergastolano

Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici

Cagnano Varano, migliaia di fiaccole per dire no alla violenza

Cagnano Varano, migliaia di fiaccole per dire no alla violenza

Putignano, furto di farmaci salvavita: un business milionario

Putignano, furto di farmaci salvavita: un business milionario

Xylella: 12 ulivi colpiti nel Brindisino, forse infettati da alberi non sradicati

Xylella: 12 ulivi colpiti nel Brindisino, forse infettati da alberi non sradicati

Rome

Golf: Woods wins the Masters at 43 in historic comeback

Molinari ends in fifth place after appearing set to win

Golf: Woods wins the Masters at 43 in historic comeback

Rome, April 15 - Tiger Woods is a Masters champion again, 14 years after the last time. Woods, 43, on Sunday donned the fifth "Green jacket" of his career at the Augusta National in Georgia, capturing his 15th major tournament with a win that ended a decade-long downturn and returned him to the top of the golf world. The Californian star called it one the most important successes of his career - "one of the biggest wins I've ever had" - after he thought about retiring following four back surgeries. Sunday was meant to be Francesco Molinari's day. Molinari, 36, appeared set to win the 2019 Masters, particularly after a hot start that saw him burying key putts to stay ahead of Woods. However, his downturn started on the back nine as he double bogeyed the par-3 12th and then did the same on the par-5 15th. Woods had not won a Major since 2008 at the US Open in Torrey Pines, California. His turning point was at the 15th hole of the Augusta National, where he proceeded to win his 15th Major, nearing Jack Nicklaus's record 18 victories. Woods's 72-hole score of 13-under 275 was one point ahead of fellow Americans Dustin Johnson - who is ready to retake the lead in the world ranking - Books Koepka and Xander Schauffele, who ended up second with 276 (-12). He was two points ahead of "Chicco" Molinari, Jason Day, Tony Finau and Webb Simpson, all fifth (277, -11). Woods received the green jacket from 2018 champion Patrick Reed to the standing ovation of a crowd of 40,000 spectators in Augusta who witnessed a new chapter in the star's legendary career. He won a 2.07 million-dollar prize, which is part of an 11.5 million purse for the tournament. Just 17 months ago, Woods was stuck in 1,199th place in the world ranking while now he is in the Top 10, a first since 2011. Molinari, who beat him three times in Paris in the US-Europe challenge, was a protagonist in Georgia, achieving his best result at the top tournament after his 19th position in 2012. The champion became the first Italian golfer to lead the Masters. He was also the first player in 25 years to register 49 consecutive holes without dropping a shot, one shy of the Masters record.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati