Soccer: Napoli win postpones Juve scudetto

Govt won't renew Radio Radicale contract
Rome
15 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 15 - Napoli postponed Juve's record eighth straight scudetto by winning 3-1 at Chievo and sinking the Verona side to Serie B. The Bianconeri are now expected to lift the title next weekend.
