Palermo, April 15 - Italian police on Monday arrested 42 people in collection with a suspected ring that inflicted mutilations and fractures in order to defraud car insurance policies. The arrests took place in Palermo. Those arrested include a Palermo lawyer who processed a number of false claims, police said. Hundreds of people were placed under investigation. According to police, those whose limbs were mutilated or fractured were willing participants in the scam.