Man shot to death in bar

Govt won't renew Radio Radicale contract
Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici
Reggio Emilia
15 Aprile 2019
Reggio Emilia, April 15 - A man was shot to death in a bar near Reggio Emilia on Monday, police said. The incident took place at the Blue Bar in Rondinara di Scandiano. Police have already arrested the shooter. he and the victim are both from the area, police said.
