F1: Vettel third in China

Govt won't renew Radio Radicale contract
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Carabiniere ucciso: oggi l'autopsia, domani funerali a S.Severo con ministro Trenta. Operato il militare ferito FT
Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici
Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici
Rome
15 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 15 - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel came third in Sunday's China Grand Prix with the McLaren pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas claiming another one-two. With just three races gone Hamilton already has a big lead over Vettel. Charles LecLerc came fifth after Ferrari ordered him to let Vettel through.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su