Golf: Molinari fades to 5th on Woods comeback Masters win

Rome
15 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 15 - Long-time leader Francesco Molinari faded to fifth on Tiger Woods' historic Masters comeback win Sunday. Two double bogeys on the back nine put paid to the chances of the Open winner as 43-yewar-old Woods turned back the clock to notch his first Masters win in 11 years and 15th major, three behind Jack Niclaus.
