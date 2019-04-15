BoI revises debt up by 5.3 bn in 2018

Rome, April 15 - The Bank of Italy on Monday revised Italy's public debt upwards by 5.3 billion euros in 2018. The debt is now 2.32195 trillion euros or 132.2% of GDP. The BoI revised the debt upwards by 0.8 billion in 2016, 5.5 billion in 2017 and 5.3 billion in 2018. These compared to March 15 forecasts. Italy's high public debt is the main reason it must cleave to fiscal rigour.