23 netted in new operation agst Casamonicas

Govt won't renew Radio Radicale contract
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Carabiniere ucciso: oggi l'autopsia, domani funerali a S.Severo con ministro Trenta. Operato il militare ferito FT
Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici
Trinitapoli, agguato sotto casa: ammazzato un boss ergastolano
Eseguite perquisizioni ed esami tecnici
Rome
15 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 15 - Some 23 people were netted in a new operation against Rome's Casamonica crime family on Monday. The arrests also involved two other crime families in the Italian capital, the Spadas and the Di Silvios. Those arrested are suspected of extortion, loan sharking, and drug trafficking, with mafia methods. The Casamonicas are probably Rome's most notorious crime family, followed by the Spadas and the Di Silvios.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su