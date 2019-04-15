23 netted in new operation agst Casamonicas

Rome, April 15 - Some 23 people were netted in a new operation against Rome's Casamonica crime family on Monday. The arrests also involved two other crime families in the Italian capital, the Spadas and the Di Silvios. Those arrested are suspected of extortion, loan sharking, and drug trafficking, with mafia methods. The Casamonicas are probably Rome's most notorious crime family, followed by the Spadas and the Di Silvios.