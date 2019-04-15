Gradual recovery in 1st mts of yr - Tria

Govt won't renew Radio Radicale contract
Beijing
15 Aprile 2019
Beijing, April 15 - There has been a gradual economic recovery in the first few months of the year, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Monday. In an interview with CNBC, Tria said he thought investors "should see the solidity of the productive system". Tria said there would be a "balanced solution" to deactivating VAT hikes in so-called 'safeguard clauses' on public finances. He said there would a be a reform of the Italian tax system while respecting budget parameters. Trua added that there would be "no repercussions" with the US after the signing of a memorandum of understanding on China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) or 'new Silk Road'. Italy's position of viewing the US and NATO as a strategic partnership had not changed, he said.
