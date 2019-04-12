Uphold life sentence for man who killed, burned ex - PG

Rome, April 12 - The prosecutor-general (PG) at Italy's supreme Court of Cassation on Friday said it should uphold a life sentence for Vincenzo Paduano, who was found guilty of strangling his ex-girlfriend Sara Di Pietrantonio and burning her body in May 2016 in Rome. Paduano was first given a life sentence in a fast-track trial in May 2017, which was reduced to 30 years on appeal in May 2018. The high court found that the appeals judges were incorrect in not taking the charge of stalking into consideration.