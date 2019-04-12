94-year-old candidate was among first women to vote in Italy

Reggio Emilia, April 12 - A 94-year-old woman who was among the first women to vote in Italy is running for the Reggio Emilia city council in elections to be held May 26. Maria Teresa Branduzzi first voted on April 18, 1948, two years after women's universal suffrage was enacted following a referendum. Branduzzi is running with the "Reggio è" party, a satellite of the Democratic Party, and backing Mayor Luca Vecchi, who is running for a second term.