Man arrested for abuse, forcing wife to have sex with others
12 Aprile 2019
Catania, April 12 - A 36-year-old man was arrested in Catania Friday for suspected domestic abuse and forcing his 40-year-old wife to have sex with strangers. Police said the man abused the woman in front of their three young children and also forced her to abuse one of the kids. The woman went to the police and told them what she had suffered during the last two years of her marriage.
