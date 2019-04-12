Venerdì 12 Aprile 2019 | 20:30

Catania
Man arrested for abuse, forcing wife to have sex with others

Reggio Emilia
94-year-old candidate was among first women to vote in Italy

Naples
Man runs over, kills street sweeper

Rome
English-style betting comes to Italian horse racing

Rome
Golf: Molinari off to good start in Masters

Rome
Umbria PD chief, health chief arrested

Washington
Tria says Italy 'not a global risk'

Facial-recognition systems on the rise in Brazil

Rome
Umbria PD chief, health chief arrested

Rome
Umbria governor, PD chief searched in health probe

Rome
Pope in surprise visit to Alzheimer patients in Rome

Il Biancorosso

IL PERSONAGGIO
Simreri, buon compleannoil ritorno dell'attaccante

Simeri, buon compleanno
il ritorno dell'attaccante

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, Melucci vede Costa: «Taranto in cima agenda Governo»

BariLa firma
Bari, firmato accordo preliminare per reindustrializzare ex Om: «Ora inizia nuova fase»

BrindisiIl convegno
Brindisi, Giovani Confindustria: in 600 in Puglia per rilanciare il Sud

MateraSanità
Sanitopoli lucana, al via udienza con gup a Matera: aggiornata al 3 maggio

FoggiaTrasporti
Foggia, via ai lavori per prolungamento pista di volo aeroporto Gino Lisa

PotenzaLa manifestazione
Ritardi e disattenzioni: Coldiretti Basilicata scende in piazza

LecceOrganizzato dalla Rai
Salentino Hermes Mangialardo vince premio MigrArti

BatIl caso
Barletta: al cimitero niente scale, impossibile portare fiori

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Guardia di Finanza

Andavano a fare la spesa durante orario di lavoro, 23 indagati Marina Militare Taranto

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Bari inizia la settimana santa con la Processione dell'Addolorata

Bari. la stazione cambia volto: oggi sopralluogo di Decaro, a ottobre pronto sottopassaggio principale

Bari, addio al Cinema ABC: annunciata la sospensione delle attività

Luciano Rezzolla: è cresciuto a Bari uno dei «fotografi» del buco nero

Rome

English-style betting comes to Italian horse racing

Bets to be permitted on items such as colour of jockey's jacket

Rome, April 12 - Italian national gaming authority ADM published guidelines on Friday that will allow the struggling horse-betting sector to permit wagering in the so-called English style, in which gamblers can bet on collateral items such as the colour of the jockey's jacket or the mane type of the winning horse. Licensees must submit a proposal to ADM on the type of bets they wish to offer and await approval before offering the new bets.

