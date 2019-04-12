English-style betting comes to Italian horse racing

Man arrested for abuse, forcing wife to have sex with others
Rome, April 12 - Italian national gaming authority ADM published guidelines on Friday that will allow the struggling horse-betting sector to permit wagering in the so-called English style, in which gamblers can bet on collateral items such as the colour of the jockey's jacket or the mane type of the winning horse. Licensees must submit a proposal to ADM on the type of bets they wish to offer and await approval before offering the new bets.
