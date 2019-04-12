Tria says Italy 'not a global risk'

Washington, April 12 - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Friday on the sidelines of the IMF meetings that Italy "isn't a global risk" and therefore "there's no need for any reassurance". "In Italy there's an economic slowdown comparable to that of Germany," Tria said. Tria said Italy is in "continuous contact" with EU Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici, and that "our numbers are shared", after Moscovici said Friday that Italy's economic plight was a problem for the eurozone as a whole. "We will respect our agreed-upon structural objectives," Tria said. "Clearly we want to move forward with fiscal reform but with respect for the objectives, those indicated in the economic and financial document," Tria said. He said that despite the fact Italian banks had suffered from a double recession, "in and of itself the system is one of the healthiest in Europe". He said Italian banks are neither a risk for Italy nor for Europe.