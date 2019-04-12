Venerdì 12 Aprile 2019 | 20:31

Catania
Man arrested for abuse, forcing wife to have sex with others

Reggio Emilia
94-year-old candidate was among first women to vote in Italy

Naples
Man runs over, kills street sweeper

Rome
English-style betting comes to Italian horse racing

Rome
Golf: Molinari off to good start in Masters

Rome
Umbria PD chief, health chief arrested

Washington
Tria says Italy 'not a global risk'

Police in Rio de Janeiro and S
Facial-recognition systems on the rise in Brazil

Rome
Umbria PD chief, health chief arrested

Rome
Umbria governor, PD chief searched in health probe

Rome
Pope in surprise visit to Alzheimer patients in Rome

Simreri, buon compleannoil ritorno dell'attaccante

Simeri, buon compleanno
TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, Melucci vede Costa: «Taranto in cima agenda Governo»

BariLa firma
Bari, firmato accordo preliminare per reindustrializzare ex Om: «Ora inizia nuova fase»

BrindisiIl convegno
Brindisi, Giovani Confindustria: in 600 in Puglia per rilanciare il Sud

MateraSanità
Sanitopoli lucana, al via udienza con gup a Matera: aggiornata al 3 maggio

FoggiaTrasporti
Foggia, via ai lavori per prolungamento pista di volo aeroporto Gino Lisa

PotenzaLa manifestazione
Ritardi e disattenzioni: Coldiretti Basilicata scende in piazza

LecceOrganizzato dalla Rai
Salentino Hermes Mangialardo vince premio MigrArti

BatIl caso
Barletta: al cimitero niente scale, impossibile portare fiori

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Andavano a fare la spesa durante orario di lavoro, 23 indagati Marina Militare Taranto

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Bari inizia la settimana santa con la Processione dell'Addolorata

Bari. la stazione cambia volto: oggi sopralluogo di Decaro, a ottobre pronto sottopassaggio principale

Bari, addio al Cinema ABC: annunciata la sospensione delle attività

Luciano Rezzolla: è cresciuto a Bari uno dei «fotografi» del buco nero

Rome

Umbria PD chief, health chief arrested

Umbria governor probed in health hiring probe

Rome, April 12 - The Umbria chief of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Gianpiero Bocci, and regional health councillor Luca Barberini were arrested Friday in a probe into alleged corruption in hirings at a health company. They were placed under house arrest. Also placed under house arrest were the head of the health company, Emilio Duca, and the administrative director of the same firm. Police earlier Friday searched the offices of PD Umbria Governor Catiuscia Marini, former interior undersecretary Bocci, and Barberini in the health graft probe, judicial sources said. Sources said the investigation was into a competitive exam at one of Umbria's health companies. Six managers of the company are reportedly also involved in the probe. The investigation is being led by prosecutors from Perugia. Judicial sources said the probe was into about 10 competitive hiring exams for hiring about 30 doctors, nurses and auxiliary staff at the Perugia hospital.

