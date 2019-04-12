Umbria PD chief, health chief arrested

Rome, April 12 - The Umbria chief of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Gianpiero Bocci, and regional health councillor Luca Barberini were arrested Friday in a probe into alleged corruption in hirings at a health company. They were placed under house arrest. Also placed under house arrest were the head of the health company, Emilio Duca, and the administrative director of the same firm. Police earlier Friday searched the offices of PD Umbria Governor Catiuscia Marini, former interior undersecretary Bocci, and Barberini in the health graft probe, judicial sources said. Sources said the investigation was into a competitive exam at one of Umbria's health companies. Six managers of the company are reportedly also involved in the probe. The investigation is being led by prosecutors from Perugia. Judicial sources said the probe was into about 10 competitive hiring exams for hiring about 30 doctors, nurses and auxiliary staff at the Perugia hospital.