Umbria governor, PD chief searched in health probe

Rome, April 12 - Italian police on Friday searched the offices of centre-left Democratic Party (PD) Umbria Governor Catiuscia Marini, the PD's Umbria secretary and former interior undersecretary Gianpiero Bocci, and regional health chief Luca Barberini in a health graft probe, judicial sources said. Sources aid the investigation was into a competitive exam at one of Umbria's health companies. Six managers of the company are reportedly also involved in the probe. The investigation is being led by prosecutors from Perugia.