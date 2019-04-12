Pope in surprise visit to Alzheimer patients in Rome

Rome, April 12 - Pope Francis paid a surprise visit to Alzheimer patients in Rome on Friday. The pontiff made an unscheduled trip to the Alzheimer's centre in one of his impromptu Fridays of Mercy initiatives. Francis visited the Villaggio Emanuele in the Bufalotta district, on the northern outskirts of the Italian capital. He was accompanied by Msgr Rino Fisichella, President of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelisation.