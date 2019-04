Man batters sick wife to death, hangs self

Bologna, April 12 - An 84-year-old man battered his ailing 83-year-old wife to death and then hanged himself near Bologna on Friday. The woman was suffering from senile dementia, sources said. The incident happened at Zola Predosa near the Emilian capital. The husband, Giancarlo Bedocchi, used a club to beat Elena Caprio to death, police said. Police said Bedocchi had been finding it increasingly difficult to look after Caprio.