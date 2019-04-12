Golf: Molinari off to good start in Masters

Rome, April 12 - Open champion Francesco Molinari got off to a good start in the Masters posting a two-under-par first round score to put him joint 11th alongside Tiger Woods, four behind joint leaders Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau on six under. "I can't complain about how I played, even though I have a few regrets," said the Piedmont native who bagged Italy's first ever major win in Britain last year. "I'm sorry I drove my second shot into the water at the eleventh. For the rest, I don't have much to recriminate about. I could have sunk a few more putts". As well as winning the British Open last year, Molinari also became the first player to win all his Ryder Cup matches, and also won the Race to Dubai.