Rome
Umbria governor, PD chief searched in health probe

Rome
Pope in surprise visit to Alzheimer patients in Rome

Bologna
Man batters sick wife to death, hangs self

Washington
Strong reservations on Italy tax reform - IMF

Genoa
British royal to visit Genoa in flag flap - mayor

Rome
Golf: Molinari off to good start in Masters

Washington
Immediate Italy challenge high debt - IMF

Paris
Libya: Never warned of Haftar offensive says France

Milan
Soccer: Gattuso squashes talk of Roma move

Washington
Tria in 'productive' talks with Mnuchin

Messina
Man killed by train while gathering vegetables

Simreri, buon compleannoil ritorno dell'attaccante

Simeri, buon compleanno
BariAtti persecutori
Bitonto, perseguitava la sua ex e la minacciava: arrestato 29enne

MateraSanità
Sanitopoli lucana, al via udienza con gup a Matera: aggiornata al 3 maggio

FoggiaTrasporti
Foggia, via ai lavori per prolungamento pista di volo aeroporto Gino Lisa

PotenzaLa manifestazione
Ritardi e disattenzioni: Coldiretti Basilicata scende in piazza

TarantoIl concertone
Uno Maggio Taranto: nel cast Max Gazzé con Elio, Malika Ayane, Cor Veleno e tanti altri

LecceOrganizzato dalla Rai
Salentino Hermes Mangialardo vince premio MigrArti

BatIl caso
Barletta: al cimitero niente scale, impossibile portare fiori

BrindisiOperazione dei cc
Droga e una pistola nell’azienda agricola, un arresto a Francavilla F.na

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Andavano a fare la spesa durante orario di lavoro, 23 indagati Marina Militare Taranto

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Primarie 2017, indagato Emiliano: altri 6 mesi di indagini «Violato segreto istruttorio»

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: verso la sospensione del prof 
Archiviate accuse su ex direttore Ateneo

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Bari inizia la settimana santa con la Processione dell'Addolorata

Bari. la stazione cambia volto: oggi sopralluogo di Decaro, a ottobre pronto sottopassaggio principale

Luciano Rezzolla: è cresciuto a Bari uno dei «fotografi» del buco nero

Bari, Circolo della Vela compie 90 anni: al via i festeggiamenti

Washington

Strong reservations on Italy tax reform - IMF

Awaiting details on flat tax - Poulsen

Washington, April 12 - The International Monetary Fund has "strong reservations" about the Italian government's reported plan to introduce a dual-rate flat tax, IMF European Department chief Poul Thomesn said Friday. "We have strong reservations on part of the tax reforms which we have seen doing the rounds in Italy," he said. "We are awaiting details," he said. League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini wants to introduce a 'flat tax' of 15% and 20% for incomes up to 50,000 euros but the government is unsure how to pay for it.

