Strong reservations on Italy tax reform - IMF

Washington, April 12 - The International Monetary Fund has "strong reservations" about the Italian government's reported plan to introduce a dual-rate flat tax, IMF European Department chief Poul Thomesn said Friday. "We have strong reservations on part of the tax reforms which we have seen doing the rounds in Italy," he said. "We are awaiting details," he said. League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini wants to introduce a 'flat tax' of 15% and 20% for incomes up to 50,000 euros but the government is unsure how to pay for it.